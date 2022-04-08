CRST Drivers Lose Bid To Certify Narrower Antitrust Class

By Dorothy Atkins (April 8, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected a bid by CRST International Inc. truck drivers to modify his prior order and certify a narrower antitrust class than initially proposed, ruling the request to certify a class of 23,000 CRST-only drivers is an unjustified and belated attempt to revisit an unsuccessful tactical decision. In an April 6 minute order, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld found that the truck drivers' request mischaracterizes his prior decision to deny class certification and the drivers haven't provided new evidence warranting a change in the outcome. The judge noted that the deadline for class certification motions has also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS