Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CRST Drivers Lose Bid To Certify Narrower Antitrust Class

By Dorothy Atkins (April 8, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected a bid by CRST International Inc. truck drivers to modify his prior order and certify a narrower antitrust class than initially proposed, ruling the request to certify a class of 23,000 CRST-only drivers is an unjustified and belated attempt to revisit an unsuccessful tactical decision.

In an April 6 minute order, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld found that the truck drivers' request mischaracterizes his prior decision to deny class certification and the drivers haven't provided new evidence warranting a change in the outcome. The judge noted that the deadline for class certification motions has also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!