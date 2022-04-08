Puerto Rico Mayor Cops To Kickback Scheme, Resigns

By Ivan Moreno (April 8, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The mayor of a Puerto Rican city pled guilty Friday to a yearslong kickback scheme during which prosecutors say he received thousands of dollars for each contract he awarded to a particular construction company. Eduardo Cintrón-Suárez resigned as mayor of Guayama on the same day he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit offense or defraud the United States, his attorney Maria Dominguez of Dominguez Micheo Ramos & Andreu Law LLC told Law360 on Friday. "Mr. Cintrón expressed deep remorse. Otherwise we have no further comment," she said. Cintrón, who was elected mayor in 2012, is free on bond...

