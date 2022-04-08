Hemp-Seizing Calif. County Slams Co.'s Illegal Warrant Claim

By Hannah Albarazi (April 8, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Northern California county asked a California federal judge Friday to put the final nail in the coffin on a suit alleging improper seizure of $77 million in hemp from a Native American company, arguing the remaining claim fails because the company insufficiently pleaded that deputies served an unlawful nighttime warrant. San Joaquin County's Board of Supervisors and Sheriff's Department urged U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to permanently toss the sole remaining claim stemming from a lawsuit alleging that deputies violated the Fourth Amendment rights of the Native American company Free Spirit Organics by going beyond the scope of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS