Ex-NJ Judge Accused Of 'Dishonesty' In Groping Denial

By Bill Wichert (April 8, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A judicial ethics committee has said a former New Jersey municipal court judge's "offensive touching" of a woman in his law office and his "pervasive dishonesty" in testifying before the panel warranted censuring him and barring him from sitting on the bench ever again. In a presentment made available Friday, the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct urged the state Supreme Court to impose what it called "the most severe measure of public discipline available" on Nino F. Falcone for allegedly grabbing the woman's breasts without her consent and spinning a "wholly contrived" version of their encounter during his testimony....

