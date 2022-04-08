Daiichi Hit With $41.8M Verdict In Cancer Drug IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (April 8, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury found on Friday that Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. owes $41.8 million in damages because a breast cancer treatment medication it markets under the brand name Enhertu infringes a Seagen Inc. patent covering the delivery of a drug called Adcetris. After a four-day trial that began Monday, the jury also found that Daiichi willfully infringed the patent and failed to show it was invalid. The verdict came the day after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, in a rare move, agreed to review all 10 claims in the patent after having turned down Daiichi's post grant review petitions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS