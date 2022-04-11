Chip Co. Shareholder Suit Slams Controller's Stock Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 11, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of semiconductor component maker Transphorm Inc. sued the company's directors and largest shareholder in Delaware's Chancery Court, alleging a $23 million private stock placement in November 2021 benefited the controlling shareholder at the company's expense. In the derivative suit filed late Friday, stockholder Joel Newman alleged that controlling shareholder KKR Phorm Investors LP bought 1 million shares of stock in the public placement at $5 per share while it had material nonpublic information that drove up the stock price by 70% 10 days later. "The controller was unjustly enriched when the company's stock spiked after the MNPI was publicly disclosed...

