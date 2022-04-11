Years-Old W.Va. Park Damage Claims May Not Be Time-Barred

By Charlie Innis (April 11, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has declined to toss a suit against a property developer and others accused of cutting down nearly 150 trees at New River Gorge National Park, saying discovery must help determine whether park staff had detected the alleged damage in time. Although national park employees allegedly found out about the tree-cutting in June 2015, the federal government's claims are not time-barred by the six-year statute of limitations if the staffers had learned about the damage in the second half of the month, U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger said Friday. "If park employees discovered the damage after...

