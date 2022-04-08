10th Circ. Affirms That Extended Overdraft Fees Aren't Interest

By Jon Hill (April 8, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Friday that extended overdraft fees don't count as interest under federal banking law, upholding the dismissal of a proposed class action that accused an Oklahoma-based national bank of gouging checking account customers with the fees. Extended overdraft fees are additional charges that may be imposed on a customer for failing to repay an earlier overdraft within a certain period of time, but a 2018 lawsuit against BOKF NA, a subsidiary of BOK Financial, framed the bank's assessment of these fees as usurious interest charges. The suit, which was filed by New Mexico resident Berkley Walker, claimed that...

