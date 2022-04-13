Navy Vaccine Ruling Shows Kavanaugh Thought Process

By Philip Howe (April 13, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- On March 25, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a short but significant decision in Austin, Secretary of Defense v. Navy SEALs, affirming that the courts will not enter the military chain of command.[1] This decision permitted the U.S. Navy to proceed to require COVID-19 vaccinations except for medical or religious exemptions while the underlying action, which challenges that requirement, proceeds. The majority included Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in an unsigned 13-line decision reversing the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which had stayed the requirement. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred with an opinion of...

