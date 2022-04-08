3Shape Told To Pay $12M In WDTX Dental Scanner Patent Trial

By Ryan Davis (April 8, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Western District of Texas jury found Friday that Danish dental scanner maker 3Shape willfully infringed a 3D oral scanner patent owned by Israeli company Densys, and awarded $11.9 million in damages. Following a trial that began Monday in Waco, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, the jury began deliberating on Thursday and returned its verdict the next day. The finding that 3Shape's infringement was willful means that Judge Albright can decide to increase the damages award by up to three times. Densys filed suit in 2019, alleging that its patent was infringed by 3Shape's TRIOS line of intraoral scanners,...

