Gov't Tells Fed. Circ. Tire Duty Challenge Came Too Late

By Alex Lawson (April 11, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government urged the Federal Circuit to uphold a 30% duty on Chinese tires, arguing that an importer's challenge of the levies came too late for the court to review. Striking back against importer Acquisition 362 LLC's appeal of a September U.S. Court of International Trade ruling that kept the duty in place, government attorneys wrote in a Friday filing that the appeal centered on the company's "mistaken belief" of the timing of U.S. trade statutes. The dispute centers on the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to set a 30.61% countervailing duty on Chinese tires in 2016, which Acquisition 362,...

