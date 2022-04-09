In Surprise Move, Panel Stops Adding Cases To Opioid MDL

By Jeff Overley (April 9, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation unexpectedly ruled late Friday that a huge and historic MDL for opioid crisis lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies has accomplished key objectives and doesn't offer enough remaining upsides to warrant the addition of future cases. Friday's ruling observed that the collection of 3,000-plus suits over the nation's narcotic abuse epidemic has — since its formation in late 2017 — mostly put the finishing touches on common discovery, generated sweeping settlements and teed up bellwether trials to test allegations surrounding the marketing and distribution of addictive painkillers. That's the sort of streamlining and resolution most MDLs aim...

