Carnival's Contrition Questioned As Pollution Probation Ends

By Nathan Hale (April 11, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Representatives for Carnival made a final scheduled appearance in federal court Monday before the cruise company's five-year criminal probation over environmental violations is set to expire on April 18, but the judge ordered it to address a concern about its revamped internal investigations operations in the dwindling time left. During a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Seitz expressed her frustration over Carnival Corp.'s response to issues that a court-appointed monitor and third-party auditor raised in a closing letter about its investigations procedures — in particular the company's definition of its standard of proof as the "preponderance of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS