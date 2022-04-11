3 Firms Help Guide IGT's €160M Gaming Biz Deal

By McCord Pagan (April 11, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Gaming company International Game Technology PLC said Monday it's buying gaming content provider iSoftBet for €160 million (about $174 million) in a deal guided by three law firms. IGT, advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, said in a statement that the deal for M. Firon & Co.- and Wiggin LLP-represented iSoftBet gives it a business that will more than double its content library to over 220 proprietary games and adds an aggregation platform to distribute third-party games. "The acquisition of iSoftBet will provide market-tested proprietary digital content, advanced game aggregation capabilities, scalable promotional tools, analytics and strong creative talent to...

