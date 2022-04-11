Tycoon Can Defend Himself In $700M Fraud Suit, Court Says

By Silvia Martelli (April 11, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled on Monday that two Russian banks haven't provided enough evidence that a property tycoon and two of his sons should be bound by a ruling that upholds fraud claims against companies linked to the family without taking the case to trial. High Court Judge David Foxton said that Boris Mints and his sons have a right to defend themselves against a $700 million lawsuit brought by National Bank Trust and Otkritie Bank Financial Corp., which allege that the tycoon paid off his company loans using the lenders' money. The banks failed to prove otherwise, the judge said....

