Nestle Beats 'Fake White Chocolate' Suit For Good

By Gina Kim (April 12, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge again tossed a proposed class action accusing Nestle of trying to pass off its Toll House Premier White Morsels as white chocolate, noting that the product label never uses the word "chocolate" or any other word connoting chocolate. In a 10-page dismissal order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman permanently closed out Steven Prescott and Linda Cheslow's second amended suit, finding that their allegations against Nestle USA Inc. still fail to establish that the product label is deceptive. "Plaintiffs allege that Nestle labels its Product '"Premier White," misleading consumers into thinking that the Product contains premier ingredients,...

