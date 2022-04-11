Arthrex Sues For Coverage Of Settled FCA Claims

By Ganesh Setty (April 11, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Arthrex Inc. asked a Delaware federal court to order its insurers to apply $20 million in total policy limits to cover defense costs and a $16 million settlement over claims it violated the False Claims Act in a kickback scheme. A company that makes medical devices says its primary and excess insurers breached its directors and officers policies and acted in bad faith for refusing to fully cover U.S. Department of Justice subpoenas related to an underlying suit accusing the company of violating the False Claims Act in a kickback scheme. (iStock.com/Michał Chodyra) The medical device maker said AIG unit National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS