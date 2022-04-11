Longtime Georgia Judge Resigns Amid Ethics Investigation

By Rosie Manins (April 11, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A southeast Georgia chief magistrate judge of more than 30 years has agreed to resign and never again seek or accept judicial office amid a state investigation into allegations that she interfered in a criminal case before her court that involved a family member. Chief Judge Glenda J. Dowling of Pierce County Magistrate Court will retire July 1 after 33 years on the bench, ending an investigation by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission. The commission said in a report filed with the Supreme Court of Georgia on April 4 that it agreed not to bring formal charges against Judge Dowling, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS