Freeman Mathis Adds Ex-Drew Eckl Appellate Chair

By Emily Sides (April 12, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP has strengthened its national appellate practice with the addition of an Atlanta-based partner who most recently led the appellate practice at Drew Eckl & Farnham LLP. Elissa Haynes told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that she joined Freeman Mathis because of the opportunity the move created for her to expand her trial and appellate work. Drew Eckl has over 120 lawyers in four offices in Georgia, while Freeman Mathis has about 260 attorneys in 15 U.S. states, including 35 attorneys in its appellate practice. "I am building a rapidly growing book of business," Haynes said. "I needed...

