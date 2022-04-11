Maryland Enacts Paid Leave Over Republican Governor's Veto

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 11, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Maryland's state Legislature overrode a veto from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and enacted a paid family and medical leave insurance program, becoming the 10th state, in addition to the District of Columbia, to expand access to the benefit. After Hogan's veto of the Time to Care Act of 2022 on Friday, the Legislature voted to override on Saturday, passing by a 30-16 vote in the Senate and a 94-44 vote in the House. The legislation specifies that the Maryland Department of Labor must adopt regulations to implement the bill by June 1, 2023, which includes establishing a paid leave fund that...

