SG Urges Justices To Skip Flawed Fed. Circ. IP Suit Ruling

By Britain Eakin (April 11, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The solicitor general has told the U.S. Supreme Court it should not entertain PersonalWeb Technologies' attempt to rein in the Federal Circuit's use of a 114-year-old doctrine that barred the software development company from suing Amazon's customers for patent infringement. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar filed an amicus brief Friday, responding to the Supreme Court's request for the government's input on the doctrine at play in the appeal, which was established by the 1907 Supreme Court case Kessler v. Eldred. The Kessler doctrine holds that a defeated party in an infringement suit can't bring follow-up litigation based on the same invention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS