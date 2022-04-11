Stroock Adds New Trademark Head To IP Group

By Emma Cueto (April 11, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has added a trademark attorney from Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP as the new head of its trademark group and a partner in its intellectual property practice, the firm said in an announcement Monday. Alesha M. Dominique, who was the practice chair of Mitchell Silberberg's trademark prosecution group, is the fourth lateral partner Stroock has added since the beginning of the year. In its announcement, the firm touted her experience and said her addition is part of its expansion efforts. "Alesha's demonstrated success handling high-profile and significant trademark matters, as well as other IP litigation...

