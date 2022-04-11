IT Co. Sungard Returns To Ch. 11 With Over $500M In Debt

By Rick Archer (April 11, 2022, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Information technology company Sungard Availability Services on Monday returned to bankruptcy three years after undergoing a 24-hour prepackaged reorganization, claiming more than $500 million in debt. IT company Sungard Availability Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Monday, claiming more than $500 million in debt. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) In an announcement, the company said the Texas Chapter 11 filing, a Canadian bankruptcy proceeding and the administration filing of its U.K. subsidiary last month were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and "macroeconomic trends" such as increased insourcing of information technology services and rising energy prices. "We believe the Chapter...

