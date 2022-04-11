RI Inks $15.3M Deals To End Pollution Claims Against Oil Cos.

By Morgan Conley (April 11, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp., Shell Oil Co. and Sunoco Inc. agreed Monday to pay a combined $15 million to settle Rhode Island's claims that they bear responsibility for a gasoline additive contaminating soil and groundwater in the state. In a separate consent judgment also lodged with the court Monday, ConocoPhillips Co. and Phillips 66 Co. agreed to pay an additional $345,000 to the state to resolve similar allegations against them. The two consent judgments entered Monday are the latest agreements Rhode Island has reached to resolve its claims against dozens of oil and chemical companies it accused of contributing to methyl tert-butyl...

