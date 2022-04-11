Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Play Center Gets Another Chance In Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (April 11, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A children's indoor playground will be allowed to amend its COVID-19 coverage suit again despite missing a deadline to respond to a Travelers unit's bid to dismiss the suit.

While U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin is allowing an amended suit, he urged Kids Indoor Playground Inc. on Friday to consider the rulings in California and the Ninth Circuit against policyholders seeking COVID-19 coverage.

"In preparing the second amended complaint, plaintiff shall carefully evaluate the contentions set forth in defendant's motion, including the well-supported contention that plaintiff's claims are foreclosed by Ninth Circuit and California authority regarding coverage for alleged losses...

