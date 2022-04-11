Russia's Gazprom Won't Continue Fight Over $1.5B Award

By Clark Mindock (April 11, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Russian state-controlled natural gas monopoly Gazprom won't continue a fight over a $1.5 billion arbitration award stemming from a fuel costs dispute with Polish firm PGNiG, that company said in a press release Monday. PGNiG said that Gazprom had chosen not to file a necessary appeal to set aside the judgment in the court of appeal in Stockholm, which would have been necessary to proceed with the fight against the March 2020 judgment in PGNiG's favor. The company said that the lack of appeal means that the $1.5 billion order is final and that Gazprom had exhausted all of its legal pathways...

