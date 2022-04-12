NJ Hospitals Urge FTC To End Review Of Abandoned Merger

By Jeff Montgomery (April 12, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Both sides in a New Jersey hospital merger plan enjoined by the Federal Trade Commission have called on the agency to pull the plug on its review, arguing that a post-appeal termination of the deal has mooted the regulatory case and any need for further action. The call by Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare on Friday followed a precedential Third Circuit decision on March 22 upholding a U.S. District Court decision to approve an agency preliminary injunction request pending review and a possible trial. The FTC won the district court injunction last August after concluding that a tie-up of...

