Local Gov't Bodies Want FCC To Clarify In-Kind Cable Costs

By Christopher Cole (April 11, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Local governments want the Federal Communications Commission to clarify that cable providers must negotiate rates for in-kind services that count toward a cap on franchise fees after the agency won a circuit court fight over the issue. Dallas, Texas, and Fairfax County, Virginia, officials met with the FCC recently to urge that the commission update a contentious rule that led to a battle in the Sixth Circuit, where several cities tried to overturn the FCC's decision that the costs of in-kind projects are part of what providers contribute in local fees. Led by the city of Eugene, Oregon, the municipalities had...

