EU Clears Parker's £6.3B Meggitt Deal With Unit Sale

By Matthew Perlman (April 11, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- European enforcers on Monday approved Parker Hannifin's planned £6.3 billion ($8.2 billion) purchase of engineering group Meggitt PLC, after Parker agreed to unload its entire aircraft wheels and brakes division. The European Commission said in a statement that enforcers believe that Parker's sale of the business, which is located in Avon, Ohio, removes any overlap between the companies in the global market for designing and manufacturing aircraft wheels and brakes. The commission's head of competition policy, Executive Vice President Margarethe Vestager, said Parker and Meggitt are currently both leading suppliers of the components for a range of aircraft, including military helicopters...

