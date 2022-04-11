Joint Venture Nabs Okla. City Rental Complex For $59M

By Emma Whitford (April 11, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A venture between New York-headquartered Exact Capital and Elevate Commercial Investment Group of Texas has purchased an 850-unit residential complex in Oklahoma City for $59 million, with plans for affordable housing, advised by Arnall Golden Gregory LLP. The buyers will maintain all the apartments as affordable, according to Exact Capital's press release. A spokesperson for the firm said Exact Capital and Elevate will participate in the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, which will set income restrictions on the apartments for at least 15 years. The seller is Accord Interests LLC of Texas. Principal and founder Joseph Mansour did not...

