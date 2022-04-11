Judge Certifies Fla. Class Alleging Premium Refund Scheme

By Ben Zigterman (April 11, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge certified a class of Sunshine State drivers accusing an American Family unit of incorrectly calculating premium refunds when nonstandard auto insurance policies were canceled early. Dorine Connor and Myrtle Pugh will be allowed to represent certain Permanent General Assurance Corp. policyholders who canceled their policy within the past five years, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas said Friday. Judge Dimitrouleas said the class representatives met the various requirements to be certified, as there are more than 100 PGAC customers in Florida who were charged a cancellation fee and the class representatives have claims that are common to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS