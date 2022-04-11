Ex-UChicago Prof Admits Trading On Inside Drug Trial Info

By Lauraann Wood (April 11, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A former University of Chicago professor admitted in federal court Monday that he traded Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stock based on inside information about positive trial results for bemarituzumab, the company's leading cancer drug. Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, an oncologist and formerly director of the gastrointestinal oncology program at the University of Chicago, pled guilty to the single count of securities fraud prosecutors detailed in superseding charging information they filed against the doctor earlier this month. Maximum penalties for Catenacci include 25 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Catenacci will also have to forfeit the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS