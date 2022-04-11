Calif. Court Ditches Bad Medical Device Implantation Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 11, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has tossed a suit accusing a hospital of failing to obtain a patient's informed consent prior to the implantation of a medical device that purportedly caused the patient years of pain, saying hospital employees had nothing to do with greenlighting the implantation. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Friday upheld a Los Angeles Superior Court's summary judgment ruling in favor of PIH Health Hospital-Whittier in a suit accusing it of injuring patient Mary Andrenetta Anderson when physicians implanted an inferior vena cava filter in January 2010 in order to address her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS