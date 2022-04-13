Clark Hill Transactions Atty Joins Bradley Arant's Dallas Office

By Jessica Corso (April 13, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced this week it has expanded its corporate and securities team in Dallas with the addition of a partner who spent the previous 15 years working at Clark Hill Strasburger. Kevin Woltjen represents clients on matters ranging from mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities offerings and regulation, divestitures and restructurings, governance, and venture capital transactions, according to Bradley Arant. The firm announced his addition to the Dallas corporate and securities practice on Monday. "Kevin's experience and skill in providing advice and guidance to clients ranging from Fortune 200 companies to small public entities, to high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS