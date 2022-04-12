Latham Adds 2nd Willkie Atty To Growing PE Practice

By Jessica Corso (April 12, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- For the second time this year, Latham & Watkins LLP has added a Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP attorney for its private equity and mergers and acquisitions practices in Houston, the firm announced Monday. Scott Miller, who represents private equity firms in corporate, transactional and securities matters, has joined Latham's Houston office as a partner. Prior to joining Latham, Miller worked for six years as a partner at Willkie after spending 16 years as an attorney at Bracewell LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joins the firm weeks after it was announced that Latham had brought onboard the former co-managing partner...

