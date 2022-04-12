Texas Doctor Must Face Suit Over Unwanted Pregnancy

By Mike Curley (April 12, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has revived some claims in a woman's suit against her obstetrician for failing to perform a sterilization procedure, resulting in the woman's fourth pregnancy, saying evidence that the doctor should have informed the woman that the procedure wasn't done is enough to let the claims go forward. In an opinion filed Friday, the panel majority partially reversed the summary judgment in favor of Dr. Michiel Noe in Grissel A. Velasco's suit, saying Velasco's medical negligence claims could go forward, but her other claims for fraud, violations of the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act, breach of warranty and...

