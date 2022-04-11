FCC Says Radio Stations Were Right To Drop Candidate's Ads

By Nadia Dreid (April 11, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Two Cincinnati radio stations didn't do anything wrong when they stopped airing political advertisements by a write-in congressional candidate after he failed to assuage their concerns about whether he was legally qualified to run, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC said Friday that it ultimately came down on the side of the two stations — WKRC and WLW — and agreed with their conclusion that Jim Condit Jr. wasn't a legally qualified candidate under federal law and thus wasn't entitled to the same "reasonable" access to the airwaves that legitimate candidates must be given. "On balance, therefore, we believe that Citicasters...

