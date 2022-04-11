Modoc Nation Sued Over Alleged High-Interest Loan Scheme

By Caleb Symons (April 11, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma tribe that paid $2 million to avoid prosecution in a recent predatory lending case was hit with a new lawsuit Monday accusing it of helping run a separate loan company that charges exorbitantly high interest rates. The putative class action filed in Pennsylvania federal court alleges that Modoc Nation leaders have conspired with the lending firm 500FastCash to generate revenue from those interest payments while avoiding federal and state consumer protection laws. Idell Dearry, a Philadelphia resident who brought the suit, says he paid thousands of dollars in interest to 500FastCash between 2011 and 2019 after the company converted his single-payment...

