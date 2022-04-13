Tech Deals Atty Jumps From Sidley To Latham

By Emily Lever (April 13, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired a Sidley Austin LLP data, cybersecurity and compliance partner for its data and technology transactions practice, the latest in a series of regulatory hires it has made. Clayton Northouse, who will be based in Washington, D.C., specializes in providing data privacy advice to tech and health care companies, particularly in international and cross-border matters, according to a Monday announcement. "Clay has significant experience advising on cutting-edge transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters in the data privacy and cybersecurity space, and we are delighted to welcome him," Dan Lennon, who heads Latham's 350-lawyer Washington office, said in...

