Yacht Ownership Disputed In Exiled Billionaire's Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (April 12, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A suit seeking a ruling that exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok does not own his family's $30 million super-yacht has been filed in Connecticut bankruptcy court, the day after Kwok filed a Chapter 11 plan that would hand the yacht over to his creditors. HK International Funds Investments USA, a company owned by Kwok's daughter, filed the adversary action Monday, the day after Kwok filed a proposed bankruptcy plan that would have HK USA put the 151-foot Lady May into a trust for the benefit of Kwok's creditors. Kwok — also known as Miles Kwok and Guo Wengui — filed...

