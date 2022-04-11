Stacked Turns Up Heat On Flapjack Rival Stacks With TM Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 11, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Stacked, a chain of Chicago-era pancake diners, slapped rival Stacks with a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday, saying the breakfast rival is luring confused customers to eat its "substandard" fare by adopting a similar name, logo and restaurant décor. Stacked first opened in Oak Lawn, Illinois, in 2011 and has since become a commercial success, which enabled the restaurant to open a second location in Crestwood and continue building the brand's reputation, according to the federal lawsuit filed by Stacked owner Thomas C. Demacopoulos. Stacked, a chain of Chicago-era pancake restaurants, has slapped rival Stacks with a trademark infringement lawsuit, saying the...

