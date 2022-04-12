Pa.-Based Caribbean Resort Co. Sued Over Guest's Drowning

By Joyce Hanson (April 12, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The owner-operator of a vacation resort on the Caribbean island of St. Martin is facing a negligence suit in Pennsylvania state court following the death by drowning of a guest who purportedly received no first aid from hotel staff despite repeated calls for assistance. Lora Lynn Cook, who died during a visit to the beach of the Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa, was assisted by her husband, William, as well as by other guests of the all-inclusive resort owned by AM Resorts LP, but no employees came to her aid, according to the suit filed on Friday and made public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS