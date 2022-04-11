Pa. Trucking Co. Can't Undo Cert. Or Duck Damages In OT Suit

By Matthew Santoni (April 11, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania freight broker can't undo class certification, limit damages or assert several overtime exemptions in a case over its alleged denial of overtime pay to the "logistics coordinators" selling its services, a federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said the small number of opt-in collective members and class members in the lawsuit was not fatal to treating them as a group, since the case was still easier to adjudicate as a class action and defendant R&R Express Inc. had discouraged employees from participating in the suit. "This is an unusual case in that R&R Express took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS