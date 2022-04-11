High Court Urged To Narrow Clean Water Act's Jurisdiction

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 11, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Idaho landowners on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that they need a Clean Water Act permit to build a home on their property, saying the appeals court interpreted the law's scope too broadly. Michael and Chantell Sackett's property was deemed to impact "waters of the U.S." and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told them they'd therefore need a CWA permit to build their home — a decision that was upheld by an Idaho federal judge and the Ninth Circuit. But the Sacketts told the justices that the Ninth Circuit used the wrong test to...

