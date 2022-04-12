BLM Wants Gas Lease Challenge Nixed After Enviro. Accord

By Caleb Symons (April 12, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government asked a D.C. federal court Monday to throw out allegations that it didn't properly consider the environmental impact of oil and gas drilling leases before selling land in the Rocky Mountain West, having agreed last month to examine those effects more closely. In its motion to dismiss, the government said that accord with the conservation groups — WildEarth Guardians and Physicians for Social Responsibility — removes the court's jurisdiction over several challenges they've brought since 2016 to dozens of Bureau of Land Management lease sales. Both the government and the environmentalists, who also want that litigation dropped, are...

