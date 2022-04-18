Hinshaw Adds Fintech, Consumer Finance Pro In New Orleans

By McCord Pagan (April 18, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has added a former McGlinchey Stafford PLLC attorney as partner in its New Orleans office who has experience advising consumer lending and fintech companies on their licensing and compliance issues. Bonnie Dye has joined Hinshaw's consumer financial services group, the firm said in a statement April 11. Her practice includes advising companies in the mortgage, student lending, automotive finance and fintech sectors for their federal and state licensing and regulatory matters. "The firm is experiencing exciting and strategic growth, and I want to be a part of that," Dye said in the statement. "Hinshaw not only has...

