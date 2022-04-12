Gordon & Rees Adds Tyson & Mendes Litigator In San Diego

By James Mills (April 12, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has added a Tyson & Mendes litigator as a partner in its San Diego office. Reece Román, who was with Tyson & Mendes for almost seven years, joins the Gordon & Rees commercial litigation, product and general liability, and employment law practice groups, the firm announced Monday. He handles a range of litigation, including personal injury, property damage, employment and product liability cases as well as class actions and business disputes. He also has handled wrongful death, sexual abuse and nuisance trespass suits. Kevin Alexander, managing partner of the firm's San Diego office, said he is...

