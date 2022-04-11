Post Malone Says Studio 'Guest' Not 'Mastermind' Of No. 1 Hit

By Craig Clough (April 11, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Post Malone urged a California federal judge Monday to toss a former collaborator's claim that he is a co-author of the No. 1 hit "Circles," arguing the facts show the plaintiff was just a studio "guest" and not the creative "mastermind" required to be a co-author under Ninth Circuit precedent. Christine Lepera of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP, who represents Malone, told U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II during a hearing on Malone's summary judgment motion conducted over video conference that plaintiff Tyler Armes failed to demonstrate he contributed a copyrightable idea to the song and that he was in...

