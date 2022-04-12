Ukrainian Cos. Sue Russia In US Over $35M Arbitral Award

By Clark Mindock (April 12, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Ukrainian gas companies are hoping American courts can help recoup losses sustained during the 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea, asking a D.C. federal court to confirm a nearly $35 million arbitral award against Russia for the seizure of their assets. The 11 companies operated gas stations and an office in Crimea prior to the 2014 invasion, at which point they say their assets were seized by Russian forces in violation of a bilateral investment treaty. The petition filed Saturday is hoping to position the companies for a possible payout if the escalating conflict between the two countries spurs a release of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS