Storm-Hit Texas Power Plant Opens Ch. 11 In Del. For Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (April 12, 2022, 10:17 AM EDT) -- A 330-megawatt wholesale electricity producer in West Texas that was shut down by the February 2021 winter storm is seeking Chapter 11 protection in Delaware, carrying more than $800 million in secured debt and damage claims and wiring its case for a quick sale. Initial case filings by Ector County Energy Center LLC late Monday said that the plant, outside Odessa, will seek a court-supervised stalking horse sale to be led by acquisition entity Ector County Generation LLC, which offered $91.25 million for the plant. The entity is affiliated with Rockland Capital LLC. Ector's secured debt includes $337.3 million owed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS